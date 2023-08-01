News & Insights

Triple Digit Gains for Cotton Futures

August 01, 2023

Cotton traders bought because of the poorer conditions data and lower yield potential in the NASS Crop Progress report on Monday. They ended the Tuesday session 143 to 164 points higher. December was only 6 points below the session high at the close. 

The monthly NASS Cotton Systems report withheld the June consumption data due to confidentiality. Stocks had only declined by 4 RBs from May to 2,853 RBs. 

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 94.9 cents/lb on July 31. The AWP is set at 69.74 cents/lb, effective through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 7/31. 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 86.22, up 150 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 86.35, up 160 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 86.35, up 164 points


