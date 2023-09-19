Triple Digit Gain for Hog Futures

The Turnaround Tuesday in lean hogs has futures $1.05 to $1.80 higher in the front months. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price for Tuesday was 93c weaker to $77.33. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/13 was another 46 cents higher to $86.94.

Pork cutout futures are also bouncing by triple digits through midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was 30 cents higher to $101.26. The Monday FI hog slaughter was estimated at 485k. That compares to 468k head last week and 482k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $85.000, up $1.750,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $76.450, up $2.025

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $96.050, up $1.625,

