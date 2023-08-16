Triple Digit Follow Through in Hog Market

Hogs were higher early on Tuesday, but the turnaround was faded and the board settled $0.72 to $1.40 weaker. The October contract is now $8.55 below the high from earlier this month. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday afternoon was 98 cents lower to $95.17. The CME Lean Hog Index was 49 cents lower to $102.57.

Pork cutout futures also fell on the day, closing with board losses of $0.50 to $1.22 across the front months. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday afternoon dropped 45 cents to $108.63. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, for a weekly total of 937,000 head. That compares to 882k last week and 923k during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $78.200, down $0.950,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $71.250, down $1.400

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $90.175, down $0.500,

