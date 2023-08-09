Triple Digit Drop in Hog Market

August hogs stayed firm on light volume and OI ahead of the last trade day on Monday, the other futures were down by triple digits. October led the way lower with a 3.5% loss of $3, and is now a $20 discount to Aug and a $6.50 premium to Dec. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday was 31 cents higher to $99.56. The CME Lean Hog Index fell another 46 cents to $104.58.

The pork cutout futures were $0.97 to $1.82 lower on the day. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.97 weaker on Wednesday afternoon to $109.12. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.350 million head for the week through Wednesday. That is 70k head below last week’s pace and is 57k lighter yr/yr.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $101.650, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.575, down $3.000

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $110.525, down $0.975,

