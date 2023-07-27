Triple-Digit Drop Denies Dow History

The Dow dodged the history books today, falling short of a 14th win after turning in a triple-digit loss. The blue-chip index was up midday, but gave back its gains in the afternoon. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished lower, the latter unable to gain ground even with a post-earnings pop from Meta Platforms (META). In what was probably a session of profit-taking, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed at its highest level since July 11.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Moves Higher on Tightening Supply

Oil crossed the $80 threshold today, as global supplies continued to tighten. September-dated oil added $1.31, or 1.7%, to settle at $80.09 per barrel.

Gold took a breather today as upbeat economic data points to the U.S avoiding a recession. August-dated gold shed $24.40, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,945.70 an ounce.

