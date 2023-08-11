Triple Digit Cotton Rally Set New Highs for the Move

The nearby cotton market ended the last trade day of the week with 31 to 200 point gains on Friday. That left Dec at a 360 point gain for the week as prices touched levels not seen since August of last year. USDA also raised the cash price 3 cents to 79 cents/lb.

The weekly CFTC report had managed money with a 31,390 contract net long. That was down 4.4k from the week prior on net new selling. The commercials lightened their net short by 4.5k contracts with new long hedges in place – to 88,659 as of 8/8.

USDA increased abandonment by 910k acres and cut yield by 52 lbs/acre. That slashed output by 2.5m bales to 13.99 million. Old crop stocks were loosened by 450k to offset some of the supply loss, as unaccounted is now negative 330k bales. New crop usage lost 1.25m bales to export for a net 700k bale tighter carryout.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 3,956 bales sold at an average gross price of 80.96 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was shown at 95.90 cents for 8/9, down by 15 points. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.89, up 174 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.67, up 152 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.54, up 130 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.