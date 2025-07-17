Triple Bolt Technology LLC Unveils Technical Plan for Blue Gold Token, a Gold-Backed Crypto Asset

Triple Bolt Technology announces the Blue Gold Token, a gold-backed crypto asset designed for institutional market participation.

Full Release



The Blue Gold Token is designed to bring institutional-grade commodity exposure to blockchain-based capital markets. Each token represents a contractual right to a future delivery of gold, secured through verified reserves and structured through a compliant, smart contract-based framework.









Nathan Dionne CEO at TripleBolt comments.









Nathan Dionne CEO at TripleBolt comments.









Technical Implementation Overview:









Technical Implementation Overview:









● Smart Contract Engineering: Token issuance, transfer, and redemption logic will be fully encoded into audited smart contracts. The contracts will include built-in time-lock mechanisms to enforce a minimum redemption window and secure early withdrawal logic if applicable.





● Proof-of-Resource/Reserves Integration:









● Proof-of-Resource/Reserves Integration:









● Redemption Framework: At maturity, token holders will be entitled to redeem each token for physical gold or a cash equivalent. The redemption protocol will be handled through a regulated entity or trustee, with full KYC/AML compliance as required.





● Security & Audit Protocols: All contracts will undergo third-party audits prior to deployment. Blue Gold is in discussions with leading firms to conduct technical reviews and provide continuous monitoring of deployed smart contracts.





● Liquidity Strategy: Upon launch, Blue Gold will deploy initial liquidity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), forming a BGT/USDT or BGT/ETH pair. Liquidity pools will be seeded and locked to promote market stability and investor confidence.





About TripleBolt











About TripleBolt











About Blue Gold Limited











About Blue Gold Limited











Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.









For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional technical documentation, please contact:





Nate@triplebolt.io



Nate@triplebolt.io









