Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Trip.com (TCOM) standing at $63.67, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

The travel services company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.16% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trip.com will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 3.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.91 billion, indicating a 16.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $8.46 billion, which would represent changes of -4.18% and +14.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.42% lower. Trip.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.11 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

