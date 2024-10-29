Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Trip.com (TCOM) reached $64.89, with a -0.28% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

The travel services company's shares have seen an increase of 9.49% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trip.com will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.2 billion, reflecting a 16.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $7.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.63% and +18.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Trip.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Trip.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.61, so one might conclude that Trip.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

