Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Trip.com (TCOM) ended the recent trading session at $47.09, demonstrating a -1.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

The travel services company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Trip.com in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.66%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.33 billion, indicating a 22.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $10.44 billion, demonstrating changes of -36.81% and +19.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tripcom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Trip.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Trip.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.01 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 2.9 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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