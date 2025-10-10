Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $70.08, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

The stock of travel services company has fallen by 4.97% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trip.com will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Trip.com to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.54 billion, up 12.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.69 per share and a revenue of $8.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.79% and +15.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tripcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Trip.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Trip.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.45, so one might conclude that Trip.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that TCOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

