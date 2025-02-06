Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Trip.com (TCOM) reached $68.53, with a -0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

The travel services company's stock has climbed by 6.04% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 7.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, up 16.34% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Trip.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Trip.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.98.

One should further note that TCOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

