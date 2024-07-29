Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Trip.com (TCOM) reached $43.09, with a -0.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

The travel services company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.74, showcasing a 5.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.78 billion, indicating a 15.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.18 per share and a revenue of $7.28 billion, indicating changes of +16.06% and +16.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower within the past month. As of now, Trip.com holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Trip.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.68, so one might conclude that Trip.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

