Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $43.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

The travel services company's stock has dropped by 8.57% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trip.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 5.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.78 billion, up 15.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion, which would represent changes of +16.06% and +16.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trip.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.71 for its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.