Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $45.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.48% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.91%.

The travel services company's stock has dropped by 3.78% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 24, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, up 3.66% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.33 billion, showing a 22.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $10.44 billion, representing changes of -36.81% and +19.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tripcom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Trip.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Trip.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.28 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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