Trip.com (TCOM) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Trip.com (TCOM) ending at $42.01, denoting a +1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.34%.

The travel services company's stock has dropped by 10.79% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 5.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.78 billion, indicating a 14.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $7.31 billion, indicating changes of +16.79% and +17.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Trip.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.45% decrease. Currently, Trip.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Trip.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.