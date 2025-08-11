Trip.com (TCOM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $59.49, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The stock of travel services company has fallen by 5.04% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Trip.com to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.04 billion, indicating a 16.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $8.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.11% and +14.54%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tripcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower within the past month. Trip.com is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Trip.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.09.

One should further note that TCOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

