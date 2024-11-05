Trip.com (TCOM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Trip.com (TCOM) standing at $68.42, reflecting a +1.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Trip.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.2 billion, reflecting a 16.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.63% and +18.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trip.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.01, which means Trip.com is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.