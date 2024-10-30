Trip.com (TCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Trip.com (TCOM) ended the recent trading session at $65.06, demonstrating a +0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The travel services company's shares have seen an increase of 3.81% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 9% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.2 billion, up 16.65% from the prior-year quarter.

TCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $7.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.63% and +18.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trip.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.68.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

