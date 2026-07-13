Trip.com (TCOM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $42.36, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.55%.

The travel services company's stock has dropped by 7.9% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 2.97% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.31 billion, showing a 11.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

TCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.1% and +14.2%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tripcom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.33% downward. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Trip.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.5 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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