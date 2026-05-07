Trip.com (TCOM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Trip.com (TCOM) ended the recent trading session at $53.39, demonstrating a -1.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The travel services company's stock has climbed by 4.97% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.83% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.85, reflecting a 3.66% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 22.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $10.44 billion, representing changes of -36.81% and +19.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Trip.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.77.

We can also see that TCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.27 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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