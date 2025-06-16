Markets
Trip.com Retains Key Stake In MakeMyTrip Following Share Buyback

June 16, 2025 — 09:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), an one-stop travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, announced that it has entered into a share repurchase agreement with MakeMyTrip Limited, an investee of the Company, to sell a portion of the Class B ordinary shares that the Company holds to MakeMyTrip for cancellation. Following completion of the proposed repurchase, the company will remain the largest minority shareholder of MakeMyTrip and continue to support the growth of MakeMyTrip.

