Trip.com price target raised to $84 from $76 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $84 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results as travel remains a top spending category among Chinese consumers, “rain or shine,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
