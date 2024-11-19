News & Insights

Trip.com price target raised to $80 from $72 at Benchmark

November 19, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $80 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Against high expectations, the company delivered “another strong quarter,” exceeding expectations in terms of both Q3 results and Q4 guidance, says the analyst. The firm believes structural improvements, including a favorable revenue mix, enhanced international profitability, and the adoption of AI for efficiency gains, present “significant upside potential for further margin expansion,” the analyst tells investors.

