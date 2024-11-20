Trip.com price target raised to $77 from $67 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $77 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “solid” Q3 results. After the report, the firm raised FY24-26 revenue forecasts by 1%-4% and non-GAAP net profit forecasts by 17%-18% to reflect better than expected Q3 and outlook, the analyst noted.
