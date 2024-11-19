Trip.com price target raised to $71 from $56 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $71 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they showed strong Q3 results and good quarter-to-date improvement despite China hotel price declines.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TCOM:
- Trip.com Stock Rises on Impressive Q3 Results
- Trip.com Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Super Micro up 28% on compliance update
- Trip.com reports Q3 adjusted earnings per ADS $1.25
- Trip.com options imply 6.5% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.