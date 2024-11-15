Trip.com price target raised to $67 from $56 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $67 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company reporting Q3 results on November 19. The firm’s target hike ahead of the report reflects a 20%-30% raise in 2024/25 non-GAAP net profit forecasts to reflect strict efficiency measures and strong operating leverage, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

