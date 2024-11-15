Trip.com price target raised to $67 from $56 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Trip.com (TCOM) to $67 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company reporting Q3 results on November 19. The firm’s target hike ahead of the report reflects a 20%-30% raise in 2024/25 non-GAAP net profit forecasts to reflect strict efficiency measures and strong operating leverage, the analyst tells investors in a preview.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TCOM:
- Wall Street experts are saying about Alibaba ahead of earnings
- Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Trip.com price target raised to $78 from $65 at Mizuho
- Trip.com initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
- Trip.com price target raised to $72 from $66 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.