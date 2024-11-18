Trip.com options imply 6.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Trip.com (TCOM) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.5%, or $3.96, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TCOM:
- Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earnings Preview: Here Is What to Expect
- Trip.com price target raised to $67 from $56 at BofA
- Wall Street experts are saying about Alibaba ahead of earnings
- Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Trip.com price target raised to $78 from $65 at Mizuho
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.