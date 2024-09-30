Trip.com Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trip.com Group.

Looking at options history for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $181,875 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,115,140.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $85.0 for Trip.com Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trip.com Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trip.com Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Trip.com Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.7 $2.0 $80.00 $500.0K 91 2.5K TCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $27.3 $26.9 $26.9 $35.00 $269.0K 100 100 TCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.2 $65.00 $110.4K 4 1.0K TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.0 $10.0 $55.00 $105.0K 3.3K 109 TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $8.1 $8.1 $75.00 $65.6K 103 75

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Trip.com Group's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,924,294, with TCOM's price up by 2.1%, positioned at $62.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trip.com Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.