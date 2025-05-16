Trip.com Group to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 19, after market close. In the last reported quarter, TCOM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.4%.



The company’s earnings beat the consensus mark in the last four quarters, the average being 30.4%.

TCOM’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, indicating a surge of 3.6% year over year. In the past 60 days, the estimate has remained stable. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.91 billion, implying a 15.9% year-over-year jump.

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Let us look at how things might have shaped in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note Ahead of TCOM’s Q1 Results

Trip.com Group’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 are expected to have increased year over year, driven by strong travel demand, supported by higher traffic and a rise in total bookings. The company’s international business is expected to have benefited from continued growth in outbound travel and steady inbound travel bookings.



Furthermore, the company's focus on artificial intelligence-driven solutions to improve efficiency and manage cost pressures is likely to have supported its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says for TCOM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trip.com Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here.



TCOM’s Earnings ESP: Trip.com Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TCOM’s Zacks Rank: Trip.com Group currently holds a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines decreased on a year-over-year basis.



Results in the quarter were hurt by a 2% decline in Capacity Days, stemming from a higher number of berths out of service due to larger ships undergoing dry-dock, as well as a strategic move to reduce passenger air participation rates. For 2025, Norwegian Cruise anticipates occupancy to be approximately 102.5% compared with the prior guidance of 103.4% and Capacity Days to be about 24.545 million.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Management remains optimistic about the outlook for the rest of 2025, supported by strong forward bookings and expectations of record hotel performance in April on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts stated progress on the $200 million EBITDA enhancement plan and expects more than $150 million to be realized in 2025.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis.



Caesars Entertainment’s first-quarter performance was driven by record results in the Digital segment. Growth in the regional segment, supported by recently opened properties and solid performance in Las Vegas, despite a tough comparison to last year’s Super Bowl period, also aided the quarter’s performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.