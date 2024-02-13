TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TripAdvisor TRIP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $372.93 million, indicating growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, suggesting growth of 37.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



TripAdvisor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average being 71.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

TripAdvisor’s fourth-quarter 2023 results are expected to have benefited from strong momentum across the Viator segment, driven by growing brand marketing strategies and enhancing search experience.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Viator segment’s revenues is pegged at $155.8 million, indicating growth of 22.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Growing momentum in app bookings among repeat diners and strengthening operational efficiencies are likely to have aided TheFork segment’s performance during the fourth quarter.



The consensus estimate for TheFork segment revenues stands at $37.7 million, suggesting a 14.2% increase year over year.



Solid momentum in destination bookings outside of the United States is expected to have bolstered its top-line performance during the quarter under review.



The company’s growing generative AI initiatives to summarize reviews and deliver clear insights to travelers on key quality attributes while making choices are likely to have acted as tailwinds for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, weakening momentum across Tripadvisor-branded hotels is likely to have negatively impacted the Tripadvisor Core segment’s performance during the fourth quarter.



The consensus mark for Tripadvisor Core revenues stands at $208.28 million, indicating a decline of 4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Sluggishness across flights, car rental and vacation rental categories is expected to have been headwinds for the company’s top-line growth during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TripAdvisor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



TripAdvisor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Duolingo DUOL has an Earnings ESP of +22.09% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Duolingo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 35 cents per share.



Eldorado Gold EGO has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Eldorado Gold is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s earnings is pinned at 21 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Booking Holdings BKNG has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Booking Holdings is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG’s earnings is pegged at $29.69 per share, suggesting a jump of 20% from the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.