TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TripAdvisor, Inc. TRIP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $246.71 million, suggesting growth of 112.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, which moved downward by 10% over the past 30 days. Notably, the company reported a loss of 41 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



TripAdvisor’s earnings missed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative surprise of 33.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

TripAdvisor’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been persistently hurt by the coronavirus-induced disruptions in the global travel industry. The impacts of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant are anticipated to have been serious concerns for the company.



Nevertheless, the impacts of the current COVID-19 wave seem to be less severe than that of the previous waves, which is likely to have acted as a tailwind. The company is expected to have gained from the growing confidence among people regarding travel, owing to the ongoing vaccination drives across the globe.



The company’s focus on the latest initiatives, and growing momentum across the Hotels, Media & Platform and Experiences & Dining segments are likely to have benefited its performance in the quarter under review.



TripAdvisor’s constant efforts to expand restaurant offerings and distribution capabilities are expected to have contributed well.



Its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space is anticipated to have been a steady tailwind.



The company’s recent collaboration with the Official Tourism Association for Orlando, Visit Orlando, is likely to have contributed well. TripAdvisor created its first immersive audio experience in North America with the help of Amazon Alexa to provide travelers with innovative ways to learn about Orlando and enhance their traveling experiences.



TripAdvisor’s partnership with Amazon’s audiobook providing platform, Audible, is expected to have continued benefiting its performance in the fourth quarter.



The company’s solid marketing initiatives and robust mobile-centric products are also likely to have driven its performance in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for TripAdvisor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TripAdvisor has an Earnings ESP of +52.17% and a Zacks Rank #4, currently.

