TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

TripAdvisor TRIP is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $310.7 million, which indicates an increase from $151 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 24 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 17 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings surpassed estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other three, delivering a negative surprise of 14.7%, on average.

Factors to Note

In the third quarter, TripAdvisor is likely to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive and relaxation in travel restrictions across the globe.



Improvement in the domestic business owing to the increasing number of vaccinated people in the United States might have been a positive factor.



Recovery in the travel business in Europe is likely to have aided the performance of the company in the quarter.



Further, strength in the company’s key offerings including hotel metasearch auction, experiences, B2B business, display advertising and dining is expected to get reflected in third-quarter results.



Investment in product offerings, technology and go-to-market strategies for providing enhanced traveling experience to customers is likely to have supported the quarterly performance.



During the quarter, TripAdvisor joined forces with Amazon’s audiobook providing platform named Audible for offering an improved experience to travelers on their journey. This initiative might have acted as a tailwind.



Additionally, it collaborated with four hotel technology providers, namely SiteMinder, Roiback, Derbysoft and WebHotelier, enabling thousands of hotels to participate in its yearly subscription-based program, TripAdvisor Plus.



Also, Barcelo Hotels, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Pestana Hotel Group, with a combined portfolio of nearly 500 properties, connected their properties to TripAdvisor Plus.



Thus, the growing momentum of TripAdvisor Plus is anticipated to have contributed well to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Yet, uncertainties related to the ongoing pandemic are likely to have affected its performance. Rising COVID-19 cases and new variants in some countries are expected to have been concerns for the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TripAdvisor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



HP Inc. HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



NetApp, Inc. NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

