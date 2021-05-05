TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

TripAdvisor TRIP is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $103.12 million, suggesting a decline of 69.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss stands at 26 cents per share. Notably, the company reported earnings of 38 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other three occasions, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.

Factors to Consider

TripAdvisor’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been persistently hurt by coronavirus-induced disruptions in the global travel industry. Moreover, the renewed spike in COVID-19 cases across many parts of the world is expected to have remained a headwind.



Further, softness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment is anticipated to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.



Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and an improving Experiences & Dining segment are likely to have benefited its performance in the quarter under review. In addition to these, growing momentum in its newly introduced service called TripAdvisor Plus remains another positive.



Additionally, TripAdvisor’s strong cost-reduction measures to combat the ongoing coronavirus-led crisis are expected to have helped curb expenses in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



TripAdvisorhas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and is #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Synaptics SYNA has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Nautilus NLS has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and is #3 Ranked.

