TripAdvisor (TRIP) Surges 16.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

TripAdvisor TRIP shares soared 16.7% in the last trading session to close at $17.5. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% gain over the past four weeks.

TripAdvisor is benefiting from robust growth in its booked experiences, primarily due to increased popularity on sites like TheFork and a rising number of loyal customers on Viator's point-of-sale channels. TRIP’s implementation of AI across its offerings is further boosting engagement, personalization, and performance of its platform.

This travel website operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $530.44 million, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TripAdvisor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRIP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

TripAdvisor is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Travelzoo TZOO, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $13.31. TZOO has returned -0.7% in the past month.

For Travelzoo, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.23. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Travelzoo currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

