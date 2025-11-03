Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.59, changing hands as low as $15.39 per share. Tripadvisor Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.43 per share, with $20.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.67.

