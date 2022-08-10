Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.30, changing hands as high as $26.34 per share. Tripadvisor Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.87 per share, with $39.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.97.

