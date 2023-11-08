TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

TripAdvisor TRIP reported non-GAAP third-quarter 2023 earnings of 52 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The bottom line was up 37% year over year.



Revenues of $533 million surged 16% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506 million.



Top-line growth was driven by growing demand for travel industry-related services. Strong momentum across Viator contributed well to the top line.



A well-performing TheFork segment benefited the company.



However, weakness in hotel meta offerings, primarily due to sluggishness in Europe, was a concern.



TRIP has lost 0.5% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s gain of 41.8%.

Quarterly Details

TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.



Tripadvisor Core: Revenues summed $290 million (accounting for 54.4% of revenues), up 2% year over year. The figure came above the consensus mark of $278 million. Tripadvisor-branded display and platform revenues jumped 15% year over year to $38 million. Revenues from Tripadvisor experiences and dining were $55 million, increasing by 22% year over year.



However, revenues from Tripadvisor-branded hotels decreased 4% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $181 million. Other revenues consisting of rentals, flights, cars and cruise revenues were $16 million, down 11% year over year.



Viator: Revenues totaled $245 million (46% of the top line). The figure increased by 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.



TheFork: Revenues came in at $42 million (7.9% of revenues), increasing 20% year over year. The figure came slightly below the consensus mark of $42.05 million.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs increased 16% year over year to $272 million.



General and administrative costs were up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $49 million.



Technology and content costs of $66 million increased by 20% on a year-over-year basis.



TRIP reported an operating margin that contracted 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 12% in the third quarter.



In the reported quarter, the total adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.8%, which contracted 130 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.12 billion compared with $1.14 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Long-term debt stood at $839 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $838 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $14 million in the reported quarter, significantly down from $105 million in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow was an outflow of $2 million in the third quarter.

