TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TripAdvisor TRIP reported an adjusted third-quarter 2021 earnings of 16 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. The company incurred a loss of 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $303 million missed the consensus mark by 2.5% but skyrocketed 101% year over year.

For the third quarter, monthly unique users on TripAdvisor sites were approximately 76% driven by the ongoing vaccination drive, relaxing government restrictions and recovery in travel.

Strength in Tripadvisor Plus subscription offerings also benefited the quarterly performance.

Quarter Details

TripAdvisor reports revenues in three segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, Experiences & Dining, and Other.

Hotels, Media & Platform: The segment generated revenues of $172 million (accounting for 57% of revenues), which increased 115% year over year. Revenues from TripAdvisor-branded hotels increased 113% from the prior-year quarter to $143 million. In addition, TripAdvisor-branded display and platform increased 123% year over year to $29 million.

Experiences & Dining: The company generated revenues of $114 million (38% of total revenues) from this segment. The figure increased 115% from the year-ago quarter, driven by the Viator point of sale and re-opening of in-restaurant dining in the European countries.

Other: Revenues from this segment came in at $17 million (6% of revenues), decreasing 6% year over year. This segment includes revenues from rentals, SmarterTravel, Flights/Cruise and TripAdvisor China.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s selling & marketing costs increased 111% year over year to $148 million, driven by increasing spending in search engine marketing, and other online traffic acquisitions across all segments and businesses to meet the rising consumer travel demand amid the travel sector recovery period.

General & administrative costs were up 6% year over year to $37 million.

Technology & content costs increased 13% year over year to $52 million.

Operating income was $16 million for the third quarter. The company reported an operating loss of $46 million in the year-ago period.

For the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, skyrocketing 380% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $682 million, down from $775 million reported on Jun 30, 2021.

Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $832 million. The company’s long-term debt was $832 million as of Jun 30, 2021.

Cash used in operating activities was $64 million for the third quarter versus $126 million of cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter.

Additionally, free cash flow was a negative of $79 million for the third quarter.

