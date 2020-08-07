TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Top

TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP reported adjusted second-quarter 2020 loss of 76 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 71 cents. Earnings of 45 cents per share were reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the second quarter were $59 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.8%. However, the top line was down 86% year over year.



In April, May, and June, monthly unique users on Tripadvisor sites were approximately 33%, 45%, and 60%, respectively.

Revenue Segments

Starting first-quarter 2019, TripAdvisor revised the reporting structure into three segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, Experiences & Dining, and Other.



Revenues of $38 million (accounting for 64% of total revenues) from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment were down 85% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $14 million from the Experiences & Dining segment, which accounted for 24% of total revenues, were also down 89% year over year.



The Other segment contributed the remaining 12% to total revenues. This segment includes revenues from rentals, SmarterTravel, Flights/Cruise and TripAdvisor China. Revenues from this segment were $7 million, down 84% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s adjusted operating expenses of $148 million were down 50.5% from $299 million a year ago. Operating loss was $164 million for the second quarter versus operating profit of 66 million in the year-ago period.



On a GAAP basis, the company recorded net loss of $153 million or loss of $1.14 per share versus net income of $34 million or earnings of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

TripAdvisor exited the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of roughly $698 million, down from $798 million recorded in the first quarter.



Accounts receivables were $74 million, down from $159 million in the first quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had a long-term debt of $700 million.

Cash flow from operations was ($78) million versus ($70) million in the first quarter. Capex was $15 million, down from $20 million in the first quarter. Free cash flow was ($93) million versus ($90) million in the first quarter.

