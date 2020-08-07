TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Top
TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP reported adjusted second-quarter 2020 loss of 76 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 71 cents. Earnings of 45 cents per share were reported in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues for the second quarter were $59 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.8%. However, the top line was down 86% year over year.
In April, May, and June, monthly unique users on Tripadvisor sites were approximately 33%, 45%, and 60%, respectively.
Revenue Segments
Starting first-quarter 2019, TripAdvisor revised the reporting structure into three segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, Experiences & Dining, and Other.
Revenues of $38 million (accounting for 64% of total revenues) from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment were down 85% from the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $14 million from the Experiences & Dining segment, which accounted for 24% of total revenues, were also down 89% year over year.
The Other segment contributed the remaining 12% to total revenues. This segment includes revenues from rentals, SmarterTravel, Flights/Cruise and TripAdvisor China. Revenues from this segment were $7 million, down 84% from the year-ago quarter.
TripAdvisor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
TripAdvisor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote
Operating Results
TripAdvisor’s adjusted operating expenses of $148 million were down 50.5% from $299 million a year ago. Operating loss was $164 million for the second quarter versus operating profit of 66 million in the year-ago period.
On a GAAP basis, the company recorded net loss of $153 million or loss of $1.14 per share versus net income of $34 million or earnings of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
TripAdvisor exited the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of roughly $698 million, down from $798 million recorded in the first quarter.
Accounts receivables were $74 million, down from $159 million in the first quarter.
As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had a long-term debt of $700 million.
Cash flow from operations was ($78) million versus ($70) million in the first quarter. Capex was $15 million, down from $20 million in the first quarter. Free cash flow was ($93) million versus ($90) million in the first quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, TripAdvisor has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Benefitfocus BNFT, Cogent Communications Holdings CCOI and Synaptics SYNA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Benefitfocus, Cogent and Synaptics is currently pegged at 30%, 10.6%, and 10%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.