TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

TripAdvisor TRIP reported non-GAAP second-quarter 2023 earnings of 34 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. The bottom line was down 8% year over year.



Revenues of $494 million surged 18% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474 million.



Top-line growth was driven by growing demand for travel industry-related services. Further, strong momentum across Viator contributed well to the top line.



Further, a well-performing TheFork segment benefited the company.

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.



Tripadvisor Core: Revenues summed $279 million (accounting for 56.5% of revenues), up 2% year over year. The figure came below the consensus mark of $286 million. Tripadvisor-branded display and platform revenues jumped 14% year over year to $42 million. Revenues from Tripadvisor experiences and dining were $50 million, increasing by 43% year over year.



However, revenues from Tripadvisor-branded hotels decreased 7% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $174 million. Other revenues consisting of rentals, flights, cars and cruise revenues were $13 million, down 7% year over year.



Viator: Revenues totaled $216 million (43.7% of the top line). The figure was up 59% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million.



TheFork: Revenues came in at $38 million (7.7% of revenues), increasing 19% year over year. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $38.3 million.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs increased 24% year over year to $270 million.



General and administrative costs were up 68% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $47 million. Technology and content costs of $71 million increased 34% on a year-over-year basis.



TRIP reported an operating margin that contracted 620 basis points (bps) year over year to 8.9% in the second quarter.



In the reported quarter, the total adjusted EBITDA margin was 18%, which contracted 810 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.14 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debt stood at $838 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $837 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $105 million in the reported quarter, down from $135 million in the prior quarter.



Additionally, free cash flow was $90 million in the second quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, TripAdvisor carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Salesforce CRM, AvidXchange AVDX and Akamai Technologies AKAM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Salesforce shares have gained 70.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is currently projected at 19.25%.



AvidXchange shares have increased 21.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVDX is currently projected at 22.90%.



Akamai shares have gained 9.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AKAM is currently projected at 10%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.