TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported revenue of $395 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

