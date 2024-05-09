TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

TripAdvisor TRIP reported non-GAAP first-quarter 2024 earnings of 12 cents per share, which significantly jumped from the prior-year quarter’s 5 cents. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at break even.



Revenues of $395 million increased 6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.9 million.



Top-line growth was driven by the strong momentum in the Viator segment. A well-performing TheFork segment also benefited the company.



However, softness across Tripadvisor-branded hotels was concerning.



TRIP has lost 15.7% year to date against the industry’s rally of 16.8%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.



Brand Tripadvisor: Revenues summed $240 million (accounting for 60.8% of the total revenues), down 2% year over year. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $244 million. Media and advertising revenues jumped 10% year over year to $33 million. Revenues from experiences and dining were $36 million, increasing 9% year over year.



However, revenues from branded hotels decreased 5% year over year to $159 million. Other revenues within the segment were $12 million, which declined 8% year over year.



Viator: Revenues totaled $141 million (35.7%). The figure increased 23% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135 million.



TheFork: Revenues came in at $41 million (10.4%), increasing 17% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark of $38.9 million.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs increased 1% year over year to $221 million. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 300 basis points (bps) year over year.



General and administrative costs were up 17% from the year-ago quarter to $56 million. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 100 bps year over year.



Technology and content costs of $76 million increased 12% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the figure rose 100 bps year over year.



TRIP reported an operating loss of $15 million in the quarter under review, which was wider than the loss of $14 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, the total adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%, which expanded 300 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.17 billion compared with $1.07 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt stood at $840 million at the end of the first quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $839 million.



Tripadvisor generated $139 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter against $19 million of cash used in operations in the prior quarter.



The free cash flow was $123 million in the first quarter.

