TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

TripAdvisor TRIP reported non-GAAP first-quarter 2023 earnings of 5 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 9 cents per share.



Revenues of $371 million surged 42% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.75 million. Top-line growth was driven by growing demand for travel industry-related services. Strong momentum across Tripadvisor Core and Viator contributed well to the top line.



Further, a well-performing TheFork segment benefited the company.



However, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and macroeconomic headwinds affected the quarterly performance.

Quarterly Details

TripAdvisor reports revenues under three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator and TheFork.



Tripadvisor Core: Revenues summed $244 million (accounting for 66% of revenues), up 28% year over year. Revenues from Tripadvisor-branded hotels increased 24% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $168 million. Tripadvisor-branded display and platform revenues jumped 15% year over year to $30 million.



Revenues from Tripadvisor experiences and dining were $33 million, increasing 65% year over year. Other revenues consisting of rentals, flights, cars and cruise revenues were $13 million, up 30% year over year.



Viator: Revenues totaled $115 million (31% of the top line). The figure skyrocketed 105% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



TheFork: Revenues came in at $35 million (9% of revenues), increasing 35% year over year.

Operating Results

TripAdvisor’s selling and marketing costs increased 55.3% year over year to $219 million.



General and administrative costs were up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $48 million. Technology and content costs of $68 million increased 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.



TRIP reported an operating loss of $14 million in the first quarter compared with a $20 million loss in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, total adjusted EBITDA margin was 9%, down 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.13 billion, up from $1.02 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt stood at $837 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $836 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $135 million in the reported quarter compared with $40 million of cash used in operations in the prior quarter.



Additionally, free cash flow was $119 million in the first quarter.

