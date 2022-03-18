TripAdvisor (TRIP) Partners Walgreens to Encourage Safe Travel

TripAdvisor TRIP has joined forces with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s WBA Walgreens for promoting safe travel during spring break and school vacations in the United States.

Walgreens has started a campaign named Before you go there, start here. With the help of this campaign, the company aims to promote COVID testing before travel.

Walgreens will utilize TripAdvisor’s first-party data and massive reach among high-intent travelers to provide its COVID-19 testing solutions.

With the help of this collaboration, TripAdvisor will provide a series of short-form animated videos and branded content through which travelers will be able to learn and book free drive-thru COVID-19 testing or vaccine appointments.

Further, travelers will be able to buy at-home COVID-19 tests and get suggestions for stocking up safety items and travel essentials.

The partnership with Walgreens is expected to help TripAdvisor gain momentum among travelers who are symptomatic, unvaccinated or planning to engage in a mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Move Holds Promise

We note that the latest partnership bodes well for TripAdvisor’s growing efforts toward delivering a safe travel experience amid the pandemic situation.

Though emerging variants of coronavirus including Omicron have created uncertainties in the global travel industry, travelers are optimistic about traveling in the current environment. This is due to increased vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions.

According to a recent TripAdvisor survey, 65% of Americans think that it is safe to travel during spring. In addition, 45% of Americans are planning to travel this March and April, including 68% of Gen Z travelers.

Further, per a report by Verified Market Research, the global online travel market is expected to hit $1.81 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

Hence, TripAdvisor’s aggressive stance and strategic partnerships position it well to capitalize on the rebound in the travel industry.

Competitive Travel Scenario

In this improved travel scenario, TripAdvisor is facing stiff competition from other online travel booking companies like Booking Holdings BKNG, Expedia EXPE and Airbnb that are making strong efforts to gain momentum among travelers.

Booking Holding’s subsidiary, Priceline, in collaboration with the United States Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, introduced a leisure travel site, namely American Forces Travel. The website is aimed at offering great deals and benefits to the current and retired members and families of the armed forces as well as civilians working in the U.S. Department of Defense. This shows the U.S. defense department’s trust in the brand, which remains a major tailwind.

Meanwhile, Expedia was chosen as the official travel companion of WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation on Aug 21. With the move, it spotlighted popular NYC hotels, flights and activities, offering 1,000 concert tickets to Expedia Rewards members.

Further, Airbnb joined forces with Visit Bloomington to promote safe travel with a focus on local attractions, unique stays and experiences in order to boost travel demand in Bloomington. The partnership is also focused on supporting local shops, restaurants and workers of the city who depend on the local tourism industry.

