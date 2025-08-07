Tripadvisor Reports Q2 Revenue Growth And Higher Profit

(RTTNews) - Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) posted improved financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, driven by continued strength in its Viator and TheFork segments despite a decline in Brand Tripadvisor.

Total revenue rose 7 percent year-over-year to $529 million, up from $497 million in the second quarter 2024. Viator, the company's experiences platform, delivered an 11 percent increase to $270 million, while TheFork, its restaurant booking business, surged 28 percent to $54 million.

Net income grew 49 percent to $36 million, compared to $24 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share rose to $0.28 from $0.17.

TRIP closed Thursday's trading at $16.09 down $0.39 or 2.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

