News & Insights

Stocks

TripAdvisor price target raised to $20 from $19 at B. Riley

November 07, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on TripAdvisor (TRIP) to $20 from $19 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead of muted expectations, with slight sales outperformance, while EBITDA benefited in large part from the delay of planned investments to 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes TripAdvisor’s planned investments into initiatives are likely to keep a lid on near-term margins.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TRIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.