TripAdvisor price target raised to $20 from $19 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on TripAdvisor (TRIP) to $20 from $19 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were ahead of muted expectations, with slight sales outperformance, while EBITDA benefited in large part from the delay of planned investments to 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes TripAdvisor’s planned investments into initiatives are likely to keep a lid on near-term margins.

