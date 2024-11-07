TripAdvisor price target raised to $20 from $15 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on TripAdvisor (TRIP) to $20 from $15 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updatd its model following better than expected Q3 results.

