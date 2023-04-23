TripAdvisor (LON:0QZS) Price Target Decreased by 7.29% to 24.22

The average one-year price target for TripAdvisor (LON:0QZS) has been revised to 24.22 / share. This is an decrease of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 26.13 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.09 to a high of 39.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.12% from the latest reported closing price of 17.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZS is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 113,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 8,500K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,007K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,324K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 16.51% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,173K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,949K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZS by 24.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

