TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.3% to US$44.17 in the past week. Sales of US$123m came in 2.2% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.59, a 19% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TRIP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Following the latest results, TripAdvisor's 19 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$859.1m in 2021. This would be a major 91% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 71% to US$0.74. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$869.0m and losses of US$0.73 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$41.03, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic TripAdvisor analyst has a price target of US$62.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the TripAdvisor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that TripAdvisor is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 138% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 9.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. So it looks like TripAdvisor is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$41.03, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for TripAdvisor going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for TripAdvisor (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

